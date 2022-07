The South Carolina state Senate is considering a bill that would basically ban abortions, with no exception other than for abortions needed to "designed or intended to prevent the death of a pregnant woman" (though even that's uncertain, given the sentence that "The provisions of this section must not be construed to authorize the intentional killing of an unborn child"). The bill wouldn't prohibit adult women from traveling to another state to get an abortion, though it would prohibit "transport[ing] a pregnant minor who resides in this State to another state to procure an abortion.".

