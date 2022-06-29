See the average auto loan balance per capita in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s gas tax increased seven cents Friday to 43 cents per gallon. “They make more money, us filling up than I make (driving for Grubhub),” Montez Green said. “That’s kind of the irritating part about this.” The rise in the gas tax is tied to inflation in Maryland. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon. “With the price of food and everything going up, c’mon. I mean, just cut it,” Dwayne Payne said. “I got a pickup truck as you can see. It really eats it up. It’s sad.” The average price in Maryland for a gallon of...

