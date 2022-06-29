ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

See the average auto loan balance per capita in Maryland

By Stacker
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the average auto loan balances of people...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Sad’: Marylanders Lament Even Higher Gas Prices After State Tax Hike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s gas tax increased seven cents Friday to 43 cents per gallon.  “They make more money, us filling up than I make (driving for Grubhub),” Montez Green said. “That’s kind of the irritating part about this.” The rise in the gas tax is tied to inflation in Maryland. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon.  “With the price of food and everything going up, c’mon. I mean, just cut it,” Dwayne Payne said. “I got a pickup truck as you can see. It really eats it up. It’s sad.”  The average price in Maryland for a gallon of...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Construction, Cleaning Companies Have Jobs to Fill in DC Area

Attention job seekers: Plenty of jobs in construction, cleaning and storage are available in the D.C. area, companies told Telemundo 44. A worker shortage is expected to increase in the months to come as many employees retire or find other work. Some construction companies are offering incentives to retain workers.
ECONOMY
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Expert: USDA grant to address food insecurity a 'drop in the bucket'

(The Center Square) – Reducing the number of food deserts is the focus of a new federal grant program. Some Marylanders with barriers to fresh food will benefit from a United States Department of Agriculture grant which is designed to increase food distribution. Together with the Reinvestment Fund, the...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOY 12 News

AG asks Maryland governor to recognize WV concealed carry permits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General Tuesday sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York State law infringed on the right to carry arms […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

These DC-area Sheetz will drop gas prices to less than $4 a gallon in honor of July 4

WASHINGTON — In honor of the Fourth of July, Sheetz has announced plans to help customers feel less pain at the pump. According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Virginia is $4.703 as of June 28. However, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain said it will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85 gasoline from now through the July 4 holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

School Zone: Maryland’s Safe Walk to School Act becomes law

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
MARYLAND STATE

