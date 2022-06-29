See the average auto loan balance per capita in Maryland

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
