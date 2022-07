SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reconnecting people with nature is Jacob Bunde’s main objective. “I wanted to do it in a way that wouldn’t take away from the outdoors. I wanted to get people to enjoy that in comfort. Not everybody likes mosquitos and critters, I wanted to let everybody enjoy the beauty that comfort but does not take away from the landscape. That’s why I wanted to create a very minimal concept that will fit in very well whether it is a mountain side or the plains and add to that aesthetic and leave a very minimal ecological footprint on the space,” said Jacob.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO