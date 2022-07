PERRYSBURG — City council has approved the Perrysburg Tomorrow land use plan that will leave Perrysburg Heights alone. “We’re excited the entire plan has been approved by council. It sets a good course for the entire community,” Mayor Tom Mackin said. “We also said when we started this process that we wanted to get citizen input and that we wanted to get discussion about certain issues. It’s been a difficult process, but that’s the way democracy is supposed to work.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO