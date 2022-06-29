North Dakota has the #8 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. financial analyst Peter Schiff says he will fight to be able to sell a bank he established in Puerto Rico even though authorities have suspended its operations as part of an investigation. Euro Pacific International Bank obtained a license in 2017 to operate in the U.S. territory and built up some 15,000 accounts, but its deposits have dropped to $150 million following a probe by a multi-government group fighting tax crimes and money laundering. Schiff said Friday that officials had told him customers of the bank were being investigated — not the bank itself.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Customers in South Dakota who use credit cards to pay their utility bills from Otter Tail Power could be getting a small temporary reprieve. The company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has asked South Dakota regulators for approval to suspend its payment-processing company’s credit card convenience fee of $2.25.
(The Center Square) - Starting Friday, it will no longer cost money for people in South Dakota to receive their concealed carry permit. Senate Bill 212, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem, removed the fee. “It will not cost you a penny to exercise your 2nd Amendment...
(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked last in the nation for business friendliness, according to a June report from TOP Data. The company, which delivers business, consumer, and marketing insights, ranked states across more than 50 job-related metrics in its “Best States to Find a Job” report. Categories included business friendliness, compensation and benefits, job market, quality of life and state economy.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unless you’re the Bison or the Fighting Hawks, it’s not very often North Dakota takes home a national crown. Maci Wehri doesn’t usually wear her sash and crown when she does chores. She’s a farm girl who’s becoming more comfortable moving between the barn and the pageant runway.
WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET)- Lewis and Clark are well-known as two of the pioneers of westward exploration during the “Manifest Destiny” era in America. Their journey featured a trek across multiple states toward the Pacific Ocean, crossing paths with multiple Native American tribes and landmarks, mapping everything as they went. In many of the states that […]
The North Dakota Soybean Growers Association held officer elections during a recent Board of Directors meeting. NDSGA officers re-elected included President Kasey Bitz of LaMoure, Vice President Ryan Pederson of Rolette, Secretary Greg Gussiaas of Carrington and Treasurer Spencer Endrud of Buxton, North Dakota. Monte Peterson of Valley City and...
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota farmers can expect a good crop this year. With nearly 90 percent of North Dakota being farms and ranches, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, it’s safe to say that North Dakota relies on its farmers and ranchers. And with the drought no longer a factor, farmers […]
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state. North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no...
Some farmers have already calculated the cost of fueling their harvesting equipment. Tim Weibel grows corn and soybeans in south-central Minnesota, and one of his tractors has a 525-gallon fuel tank, burning about 35 gallons of diesel per hour. “On important days, we run out of fuel, like 6 or...
Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect […]
The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are set to investigate a one-point-eight million dollar building lease cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Legislature's Budget Section Tuesday that he learned of the problem in March and that it happened before he was appointed. The Budget Section approved two interim legislative committees to look into the lease.
GRAND FORKS – To those who don’t know any better, the Red River might seem like a muddy stream that occasionally floods and doesn’t provide much in terms of fishing opportunities. They would be badly mistaken. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, with assistance from the North...
We were talking this morning about being able to renew your driver's license somewhere other than in person and why you couldn't do it yet. Well, guess what? You can actually renew by mail!. I told Mark the eye test doesn't matter. There has never been an accident caused by...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that...
I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
Comments / 0