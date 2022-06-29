ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

North Dakota has the #8 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the average auto loan balances of people...

Peter Schiff trying to save Puerto Rico bank under probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. financial analyst Peter Schiff says he will fight to be able to sell a bank he established in Puerto Rico even though authorities have suspended its operations as part of an investigation. Euro Pacific International Bank obtained a license in 2017 to operate in the U.S. territory and built up some 15,000 accounts, but its deposits have dropped to $150 million following a probe by a multi-government group fighting tax crimes and money laundering. Schiff said Friday that officials had told him customers of the bank were being investigated — not the bank itself.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
Otter Tail wants to suspend credit-card fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Customers in South Dakota who use credit cards to pay their utility bills from Otter Tail Power could be getting a small temporary reprieve. The company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has asked South Dakota regulators for approval to suspend its payment-processing company’s credit card convenience fee of $2.25.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
South Dakota ends fees for concealed carry permits

(The Center Square) - Starting Friday, it will no longer cost money for people in South Dakota to receive their concealed carry permit. Senate Bill 212, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem, removed the fee. “It will not cost you a penny to exercise your 2nd Amendment...
POLITICS
Iowa ranked the least business-friendly state

(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked last in the nation for business friendliness, according to a June report from TOP Data. The company, which delivers business, consumer, and marketing insights, ranked states across more than 50 job-related metrics in its “Best States to Find a Job” report. Categories included business friendliness, compensation and benefits, job market, quality of life and state economy.
IOWA STATE
A car hits a house in North Fargo; new laws for girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota; Maroon 5 cancels Fargodome show

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom Tucker. Top Headlines: A car crash in North Fargo damages a residence, new laws regarding girls and womens sports go into effect today in South Dakota, and Maroon 5 cancels a concert stop in Fargo that was planned 3 years ago.
FARGO, ND
Foods You Have To Try In Each State – What is North Dakota’s?

Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
FOOD & DRINKS
North Dakota takes home National Crown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unless you’re the Bison or the Fighting Hawks, it’s not very often North Dakota takes home a national crown. Maci Wehri doesn’t usually wear her sash and crown when she does chores. She’s a farm girl who’s becoming more comfortable moving between the barn and the pageant runway.
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota Soybean Growers Association announces results of officer elections

The North Dakota Soybean Growers Association held officer elections during a recent Board of Directors meeting. NDSGA officers re-elected included President Kasey Bitz of LaMoure, Vice President Ryan Pederson of Rolette, Secretary Greg Gussiaas of Carrington and Treasurer Spencer Endrud of Buxton, North Dakota. Monte Peterson of Valley City and...
AGRICULTURE
North Dakota crops look to be profitable this year

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota farmers can expect a good crop this year. With nearly 90 percent of North Dakota being farms and ranches, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, it’s safe to say that North Dakota relies on its farmers and ranchers. And with the drought no longer a factor, farmers […]
AGRICULTURE
North Dakota will spend $26 million to build charging stations

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state. North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no...
POLITICS
Lower fuel costs are already a concern

Some farmers have already calculated the cost of fueling their harvesting equipment. Tim Weibel grows corn and soybeans in south-central Minnesota, and one of his tractors has a 525-gallon fuel tank, burning about 35 gallons of diesel per hour. “On important days, we run out of fuel, like 6 or...
MINNESOTA STATE
Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect […] The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
North Dakota lawmakers to investigate $1.8 million building lease cost overrun

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are set to investigate a one-point-eight million dollar building lease cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Legislature's Budget Section Tuesday that he learned of the problem in March and that it happened before he was appointed. The Budget Section approved two interim legislative committees to look into the lease.
BISMARCK, ND
Lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun by AG’s office

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that...
BISMARCK, ND
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND

