Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law Wednesday that would punish people who are caught sleeping on streets in Missouri. House Bill 1606 includes language that makes street sleeping a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a possible fine and jail time. The wide-ranging bill contains several new and unrelated regulations for political subdivisions, from requiring counties to publish annual financial reports to how to deal with vacant St. Louis buildings operating under the Municipal Land Reutilization Law.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO