How You Can Help The Quad Cities During “Kitten Season”

By Jake
 3 days ago
Stories about people not taking care of their pets are always so tragic to read about. Just yesterday a story broke about 30 cats and kittens who were rescued from ‘feces-filled home.' It was a hard read and got me thinking about the even harder part which is finding these little...

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
Body Found in Cedar River Identified by Waterloo Police

Just over two weeks ago, on Monday, June 13, authorities pulled a lifeless body from the Cedar River. Waterloo Fire Rescue began their search of the river the previous Friday night and Saturday morning after they were notified of a Hispanic man taking his shirt off and entering the river.
These Are The Most Delicious Little Pastries In Waterloo

A little piece of heaven can be found at your local grocery store if you live in the Cedar Valley. A few weeks ago, my family came out to visit me from the East Coast. We got to explore some popular spots all throughout Eastern Iowa. I took my family to ALL of the farmers markets, the Field of Dreams, and we made a trip out to Dubuque to check out the Fenelon Street Elevator.
Two people injured in two shootings in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids police said the first happened at about 6:45 p.m. Officers found a juvenile male with a gunshot to his foot in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. The victim...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence. The sheriff’s office has not...
6-on-6 basketball: A beloved Iowa tradition

IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

