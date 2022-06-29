ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Remote is Arguably the Best Way to Navigate Your Apple TV

Sometimes, we all let our pride get in the way of things. We let pride keep us from being successful, we allow pride to keep us from admitting mistakes. And even occasionally, we let pride keep us from admitting that the new-fangled technology we've adopted just doesn't make any sense.

Well, when it comes to your Apple TV remote, you're not alone in thinking it's a terrible bit of technology and there's no shame in wanting something better. Even Apple has design misses from time to time. If you're looking for a significantly easier way to navigate your Apple TV , consider the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K.

The Function101 is what the Apple TV remote should have been in the first place. This elegant remote features a familiar design with the remote control buttons that you're used to, replacing the bizarrely minimalistic, trackpad remote that frequently develops a mind of its own.

The IR remote lets you synchronize the remote with your TV in just seconds, giving you clear buttons to control the power and volume and allow you to navigate different app interfaces with ease. It works from up to 12 meters away — plenty of space for your living room — and you won't ever have to resort to Siri to get where you want to go. The buttons actually make sense so you won't have to and you can feel okay about not letting the world push you into thinking voice control is always good.

The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K works with all Apple TV and Apple TV 4K models and is compatible with most TV sets, too. Get yours for $24.95 when you use coupon code BUTTON5 at checkout.

