Mecklenburg County, VA

New school on track despite rumors

By Jami Snead Enterprise Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special School Board meeting on Monday, June 27, Skanska representative Curtis Elswick cleared up rumors that the new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility would not be complete in time for the upcoming school year. He explained that substantial completion meant that the building could be used for...

HCS board fills key positions

The Halifax County Schools Board of Education approved the following positions:. Carolyn Mitchell has been named executive director of human resources. She recently served as director of employee relations, recruitment and retention, principal of Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy, and has served Halifax County Schools as a classroom teacher, teacher mentor, instructional coach, and assistant principal.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Richardson awarded Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship

The Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is an annual contribution made to Warren County Schools seniors beginning in 2021 at the request of the late Rosemary L. Lewis, who was employed with the Warren County school system for years as Student Service director. Even after retiring from Warren County Schools,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats

Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
DURHAM, NC
Lions elect new officers

The South Hill Lions Club inducted New officers for the 2022-2023 year. Pictured left to right: Incoming President Randy Cash, Lion Tamer Ed Taylor, Outgoing President, Marketing Chairperson, Service Chairperon and Membership Chairperson Lisa Clary, Tail Twister Dean Marion, First Vice President Dave Slater, Director Diane Slater, Second Vice President Tammy Green, Director Charles Butts, Director Tammy Robinson, and Secretary Otis Thomas. Not Pictured: Treasurer Jim Hofler and Eye Glass Chairperson Rick Carroll.
SOUTH HILL, VA
Telling the story of Pittsylvania County, Danville, one day at a time

Chuck Vipperman wants folks to know that the decisions their city council or board of supervisors make have a far greater impact on their lives than the latest vehicle accident or crime. Those stories generate an immediate buzz, but in terms of long term consequences on those not immediately involved,...
DANVILLE, VA
In-person visitation suspended at 2 correctional centers due to COVID outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at two Virginia correctional centers due to COVID-19 outbreaks. There will be no in-person or video visitations at Baskerville Correctional Center through July 9. In-person visitations have also been suspended at Haynesville Correctional Center until July 8. “We appreciate your...
VIRGINIA STATE
Town election candidates locked in; Ward II seat up for grabs in South Hill

The November 8 Town elections candidates have been finalized as of Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. South Hill’s Ward I representative, Lillie Feggins-Boone, is looking to keep her seat as she is running unopposed. Ward II representatives Mike Moody and R. Alex Graham are hoping to keep their seats on the Council while Ben Taylor has decided not to run.
SOUTH HILL, VA
Emporia City Council tables GCPS request

The Emporia City Council had plenty of discussion regarding a request from GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards to have $775,000 reappropriated into the FY23 operating budget. When it was all said and done, the City’s governing body took no action. The funding was initially put into motion for the...
EMPORIA, VA
Shooter of American Freight manager in Danville sentenced

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of shooting the manager of an American Freight store in Danville last year has been sentenced. In Danville Circuit Court Friday, Jaivon Scott pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, plus two separate firearms charges. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but 11 were suspended, leading to seven years.
DANVILLE, VA
Education
Rumor Has It
Brunswick Minors Win First Two Games; South Hill Eliminated

The Brunswick All-Stars won their first two contests to move into the driver’s seat of the Dixie Youth District 2 Minor League baseball tournament in Emporia over the weekend. Brunswick topped South Hill 5-2 on Friday evening and then beat Emporia-Greensville 19-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams on...
SOUTH HILL, VA
Trustee Sale

In execution of the Deed of Trust dated August 27, 2019 and recorded on August 28, 2019 in Instrument # 190002942 of Mecklenburg County land records, Trustee Services of Virginia, LLC, the appointed Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction at the front of the Circuit Court for the County of Mecklenburg, 393 Washington Street, Boydton, Virginia on August 3, 2022 at 02:00 PM the property more particularly described in the aforementioned Deed of Trust, located at the property address listed below and briefly identified as follows:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Danville celebrates Fourth of July

Danville Parks and Recreation’s annual July 4 Celebration at the Crossing will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature free entertainment and arts and crafts. This year’s musical entertainment is provided by Seven Til Sunrise and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food and other concessionaires will be on site with items for purchase. The event is sponsored by URW Community Federal Credit Union, J&J Equipment Rentals and Sales, J&J Truck Sales, Inc., and Danville Parks and Recreation.
DANVILLE, VA
Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues

Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Emporia-Greensville Chamber holds farmers market “after hours” event

The Emporia Farmers Market Open House Business After Hours may not have gone quite according to plan, but dozens of people still found their way to the event for an evening of socializing. In past years, the open house -- a joint venture between the City of Emporia and the...
EMPORIA, VA
Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC

