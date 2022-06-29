ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Has Room to Drop to $12,500: Fundstrat

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money...

Bitcoin Could Reach $72,000 This Week According to S2F Model, But Something Went Wrong

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
Bitcoin is Still Due for a “Final Washout” says Fundstrat Analyst

Bitcoin could still be in for a crash as low as $12,500, according to analyst Mark Newton. Mark Newton – technical strategist at the investment insights firm Fundstrat – is not convinced that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. He claims there is a significant chance of a “final washout” style event that could take the top cryptocurrency as low as $12,500.
Robert Kiyosaki Awaits BTC Testing $1,100, Michael Saylor Advises Investors, Cardano Becomes Most Actively Developed Project: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. I'm waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100: Robert Kiyosaki. Yesterday, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki shared his new BTC price predictions and buy-the-dip plans with his Twitter followers. He started his post with a “rich dad lesson,” writing that losers quit when they lose, while winners learn from their mistakes. Kiyosaki then proceeded by saying that he is waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100, and that should the king crypto recover after that, he will buy more of it. It is worth noting that, earlier this year, in May, after the Fed launched a historic interest rate hike, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" tweeted that he thought the bottom for BTC may be at the $17,000 mark. Around the same time, Kiyosaki admitted that Bitcoin may even go below $9,000, but he still remains bullish, as the "Fed and Treasury are corrupt organizations."
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has fallen 4.41% to $100.57. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $115.58 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over...
Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto

Lee Reiners, a former employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, believes that cryptocurrencies should be banned by regulators, according to an article published by Business Insider. Reiners, who now works as a professor at Duke Law School, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency crash is "justified" after Bitcoin,...
Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today. As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…. But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).
