Sunrise Style: Ideas for summer outdoor dining

Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night, and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
A man making his way home to Ohio spent a night in Columbia after surviving the train derailment in Chariton County. Ron Goulet shared his story on his Facebook page. Goulet boarded the Southwest Chief in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Sunday. He was taking the train to Chicago and then traveling...
JEFFERSON CITY — On Thursday evening, Building Community Bridges hosted the Jefferson City Police Department to answer questions from the public about body cameras soon to be worn by JCPD cops. Newly-named Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde delivered a presentation on the use of the cameras, saying the...
Jefferson City — With record high drivers set to hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants drivers to take these four steps:. Buckle up, put the phone down, drive slow, and drive sober. Nicole Hood, MoDOT Safety and Traffic Engineer, said...
Jefferson City — The Missouri job center website and mobile app were inaccessible for job seekers as of Friday. The outage started on Monday, June 25, 2022. The web vendor for The Department of Labor, Geographic Solutions Incorporated, was hit by abnormal activity and forced to shut down nearly 35 systems.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Southern Boone standout Connor Burns can add another award to his long list of honors. The senior-to-be was named the Gatorade Missouri Boys Track & Field Player of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. Burns set a new state record in the mile this year...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — For some time now, a number of upgrades have been in the works at KRCG to deliver a more powerful signal to our viewers. For starters, that work meant getting a new transmitter. Jim Wright, Regional Engineering Manager who has been extensively involved in the project,...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Tony Phillips, who was recently hired as head coach of the New Bloomfield girls basketball team, died Tuesday in his sleep. Several family members and friends confirmed the news Wednesday morning on social media. The New Bloomfield R-III School District announced last week it had hired...
COLUMBIA — The Missouri men's basketball team announced its SEC opponents for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday. The Tigers will play two games each (one home, one away) against Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Among those five teams, only Arkansas made the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
Columbia Police arrested a man on several charges after an incident Tuesday evening. Someone called police to the 3800 block of Rock Quarry Road Tuesday at 5:45 pm. A man told police someone, later identified as David Ryan Osterberger, came into his house. Osterberger chased the victim out of the...
