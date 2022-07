5-26: The libel case that has raged on for more than a year and involved threats of mounting an attorney’s head on the wall of Pastor Hall’s study, a rocket launcher and a statewide speaking tour has seemingly turned a page as the conservative minister admitted that he fabricated the story and apologized to Adrian Jawort, a lobbyist who testified on many issues related to Native Americans.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO