The Dutch National Opera has announced it will make two of its operas available all summer online and for free. The first production that the company will showcase online is a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.” The opera is staged in a new production by Barrie Kosky with Lorenzo Viotti conducting the Netherlands Philharmonic. The cast includes superstar soprano Malin Byström in the title role alongside Joshua Guerrero and Gevorg Hakobyan.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO