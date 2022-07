What do you get when you put Grammy winning producer Jack Antonoff in charge of a children’s hit film series? The rise of a groovy soundtrack, of course. Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters on Friday (July 1), and brought along the second soundtrack to the series. The first soundtrack gave us Pharell Williams’ “Happy” and brought back Bill Withers’ “A Lovely Day,” offering just a glimpse of what the colorful Minions universe has to offer. Antonoff saw the minions’ funky town and ran with it.

