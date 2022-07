The 4th of July is almost upon us, and that means burgers, hot dogs, and, of course, beer. For many people, cracking open a cold one to celebrate the country's independence is as American as it gets. And this year, Pabst Blue Ribbon is helping their fans celebrate in a big way. The brand has just announced they will be releasing a 1844-can pack of beer, the largest beer pack in history ever to hit the market, according to Vine Pair.

DRINKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO