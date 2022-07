Taijuan Walker allowed four hits and two walks over 7 1/3 shutout innings on Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision. Walker continued his trend of solid outings, though his strikeouts were down for the first time in awhile. He generated just nine whiffs and had only a 20% CSW rate. Instead, he simply induced weak contact consistently, with an average exit velocity of just 78.6 MPH. Quality of contact isn't usually one of Walker's strengths, but his fantasy managers won't complain, and he now has a 2.72 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He will look to keep things rolling against the Reds in his next time out.

