Team USA secured a victory over Team ROTW in the 2022 Icons Series golf tournament Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The second and deciding day was broken into separate four-ball and singles events. At the halfway point, Team USA held a six-point lead thanks to wins from the pairs of J.R. Smith/Golden Tate, Ben Roethlisberger/Michael Phelps and Robbie Gould/Andrew Whitworth.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO