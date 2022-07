Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Bote is considered day-to-day with shoulder soreness following a collision in the field during Thursday's game. Christopher Morel is covering second base for Bote and batting leadoff Friday afternoon. Narciso Crook is starting in center field and batting fifth in what will be his MLB debut.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO