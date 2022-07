Who are the top out of contract players in England and across Europe? Sky Sports takes a look... David Ospina's reputation in England was not helped by an error-prone four-year spell at Arsenal, but he rebounded with Napoli, where he established himself as the No1 as the Italian side secured a Champions League spot. But the Colombia international is yet to commit to extending his four-year spell in Naples, which has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid and Villarreal. While he would no doubt serve as back-up to Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu, the fact the Spanish champions would consider a move for Ospina shows he is still held in high esteem around Europe. At 33, the goalkeeper still has gas in the tank and would be a bargain signing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO