Community Suppers

We are proud to announce that Dr. Yvette Lowery is the new Graduate Nursing Program Director. Yvette started her career as a licensed practical nurse after graduating from the Virginia Beach School of Practical Nursing 2005. Once obtaining her LPN to BSN degree at Norfolk State University in 2008, she worked in a community intensive care unit, medical surgical nursing, a level one trauma ICU, and multiple emergency departments. In 2012, she obtained her Masters in Nursing Education at Jacksonville University and started teaching undergraduate nursing students in 2013. In 2015, she obtained her Post Master’s Certificate as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Graceland University. She later obtained her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from South University in 2017. Her DNP project titled “The Misuse Of the Annual Pap Smear Alone for Cervical Cancer Screening” was inspired by a women’s health clinic she worked in for three years with a diverse and underserved population in Jacksonville, Florida. Lowery has taught nursing at Saint Joe’s since 2016 and with years of experience as a registered nurse, a nurse practitioner, and ten years of teaching nursing at all levels, we are excited to see the progress made under her guidance.

STANDISH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO