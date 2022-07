The city of Elgin, Texas, will move forward with a massive new residential development its city council had approved three years ago to add more than 2,600 new homes. Back in 2019, Elgin had entered into an agreement with developer Texas Bridle Trails to build the Ranch Road Development on a 637-ace site on the city’s west end, but the pandemic had delayed construction on the project. The plan calls for 1,909 single-family homes, 112 duplexes and 476 multifamily units.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO