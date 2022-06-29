ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Fourth incarcerated man dies at Bibb Correctional Facility in two months

By John H. Glenn
alreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed yet another incarcerated individual serving at Bibb Correctional Facility has died. Nyheim Daquan Toney, a 29-year-old incarcerated man, was pronounced deceased on Monday after being involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault at the Bibb County facility, according to an ADOC spokesperson. Toney was serving a...

www.alreporter.com



