Louisiana has the #2 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

(The Center Square) — Louisiana's economy slumped during the first quarter of 2022, with the state's gross domestic product annual rate decline of 4.3% outpacing all but five states, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Louisiana was among 46 states and the District...
Growing up in Lafourche Parish, state Rep. Joseph Orgeron’s family made a living supplying every manner of boat needed by Louisiana’s offshore oil and gas industry to operate in the Gulf of Mexico. Boats for crews and supplies, tugboats, liftboats, you name it, they had it. And they...
So, it looks like the check is not in the mail. If you are currently one of the thousands of unemployed adults in Louisiana, insult has just been added to injury. You are probably at one of the lowest points of your life, totally dependent on your unemployment benefits while you desperately seek a new job, and now the State of Louisiana has informed you that those benefits will be delayed through no fault of their own.
ALEXANDRIA– Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced, agricultural producers nationwide have already received more than $4 billion through the Emergency Relief Program (ERP), representing nearly 67% of the more than $6 billion projected to be paid through this phase of the program. Eligible producers in Louisiana have received $35 Million in funding to date. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mailed out pre-filled applications in late May to producers with crop insurance who suffered losses due to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Commodity and specialty crop producers have until July 22 to complete applications.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana state officials have voted to change the requirements in place to become a teacher. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 546 into law on June 18. The law means people no longer have to take the Praxis Core Exam to enter into teacher preparation programs. Teachers would be allowed to teach if they have a bachelor’s degree, are willing to take a content test and are willing to enroll in prep programs.
The July 4 holiday annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
If you are tired of making trip after trip to the store only to be disappointed to find that the one thing you need the most is out of stock? That seems to have been happening a lot lately, but that might be about to change - and the great state of Louisiana might just be ground-zero for the end of our long national nightmare: The shipping crisis.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents to Participate in ‘Operation Dry Water’ July 2-4 Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on June 30, 2022, that their Enforcement Division agents will participate in Operation Dry Water from July 2 to July 4, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) informed the public of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health recommendations for the drinking water in Louisiana. It is believed that some drinking water may contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals have been known to be used...
Bid Results Totaling $72.7 Million Announced by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on June 28, 2022, that 14 projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Ten contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $72.7 million. “This second...
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an offshore wind energy bill last week, but it has received mixed reviews from proponents of the Gulf of Mexico’s nascent wind industry, NOLA.com report. Edwards, who strongly backs offshore wind development in the Gulf, signed House Bill 165, which creates a framework that...
When Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin goes out to replace the 10,000 or so aging voting machines the state uses each election, he will have an abundance of flexibility. The state Voting Systems Commission, which was supposed to sort through the alternatives and recommend what kind of system it wanted for Louisiana, basically forwarded nearly everything on the table Wednesday: ballots that can be marked by hand; ballots that are marked in a machine.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Lighthouse President and CEO Dee Budgewater recently announced the promotions of Jenice Heck and Ted Haefele. Heck, who has spent the last 18 years building Lighthouse’s Vision Rehabilitation Services, assumed the role of chief operating officer and Haefele, who has an extensive background in operations and sales, is chief production officer.
Our most important election in years is coming up this fall. We have an opportunity to choose a new senator for Louisiana. We can do so much better than John N. Kennedy. "Foghorn Leghorn" may be humorous at times, but to equate him with a buffoon would giving the buffoon a head start in an IQ race.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that commercial weights and standards enforcement within the state will transfer to DOTD from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C). Act 384 of the 2021 Regular Legislative Session moves stationary weight enforcement under DOTD’s authority effective July...
Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
Hunters in Louisiana are quietly shifting gears about the way they get in and out of the woods as E-Bike sales across Louisiana are on the increase. And yes, it's exactly what you think, an electric bicycle that can be used for hunting, even for hunting large game like deer.
