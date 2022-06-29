Louisiana has the #2 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

So, it looks like the check is not in the mail. If you are currently one of the thousands of unemployed adults in Louisiana, insult has just been added to injury. You are probably at one of the lowest points of your life, totally dependent on your unemployment benefits while you desperately seek a new job, and now the State of Louisiana has informed you that those benefits will be delayed through no fault of their own.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO