Now that the ACC nixed divisions, when will the B1G make up its mind?

By Alex Hickey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something to be said for deliberation. Too often, people confuse decisiveness for leadership. We aren’t so different from cats impressed by laser pointers in that regard. Decisions celebrated as BOLD aren’t necessarily good. Maybe the reason nobody thought of that idea in the first place is...

The Spun

College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News

Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter. Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home. As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams...
Wisconsin AD talks about Greg Gard's pay raise, commitment to him

Greg Gard will be receiving a pay raise starting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season. Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh discussed the commitment and emphasized how much Gard means to the program per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gard’s new contract has a $100K annual raise through the...
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June. He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
Popculture

ACC Football Makes Big Change for 2023 Season

The ACC football season for next year will be very different. The conference recently announced a new scheduling model that will go into effect in 2023. The new model is a 3-3-5 structure, where each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The ACC is also eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions as all schools will compete in one division starting in 2023. The top two teams in the conference will play in the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte on the first Saturday in December.
On3.com

College basketball winners, losers from the 2022 transfer portal cycle

The Transfer Portal is now a primary roster-building tool for college basketball coaches, and a necessary one. The most recent offseason has already featured 1,716 division one players enter the portal in hopes of finding a new home. For some perspective, that’s 4.73 players per D1 team who entered the portal. On roughly 15-man rosters, teams are losing 30% or more of their roster to the portal every single season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball recruiting: Elmarko Jackson pulls in offers from Michigan, Texas and Indiana on Friday

Following an offer from Rutgers basketball last week, four-star guard Elmarko Jackson has pulled in several other bigtime offers over the past few days. On Friday, Jackson was offered by Michigan, Texas and Indiana. Earlier in the week, he was offered by Kansas and LSU. Jackson is rated a four-star and is the No. 72 player in the nation according to 247Sports. He will play for South Kent School (South Kent, CT) this year. As of mid-June, the class of 2023 guard has been offered by Oklahoma, Tennessee,  DePaul, Pittsburgh and Nebraska as well as an offer from Rutgers on June 22 and Virginia the next day. Jackson announced the trio of offers on Friday via his social media. Rutgers basketball does not yet have any commitments for the class of 2023. List Four-star Tayvion Galloway previews July 23 announcement But in early June, the Scarlet Knights landed a big commitment from Gavin Griffiths. A four-star power forward from Connecticut with a number of high-profile offers, Griffiths is a consensus top 50 player in the nation.
On3.com

Two Penn State newcomers make preseason All-Big Ten list, Lions find a top-25 spot, and more of Phil Steele's thoughts on the program

The 2022 Phil Steele college football preview is available in a digital format and is also about to hit newsstands. What does it think about Penn State football in 2022?. Blue-White Illustrated has taken a look at the annual magazine that is the sport’s best overall preseason reading material prior to kickoff in the fall.
saturdaytradition.com

No Pac-12 members expected to follow UCLA and USC, per report

It seems, for now, UCLA and USC will be the only Pac-12 members to hop ship. According to a report from USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, rumored suitors such as Oregon, Washington and Stanford, among others, will not join the B1G for now. Even if no move is expected in...
saturdaytradition.com

UCLA, USC formally apply to join B1G, vote expected 'in next 24 hours,' per report

The B1G could soon add its 15th and 16th members. USC and UCLA have officially applied to join the B1G, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy. And according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, that vote could be happening sooner rather than later. The Chancellors and Presidents of the B1G are reportedly convening at 6 p.m. ET to officially vote on admittance.
saturdaytradition.com

Select Minnesota football players launch new NIL club

Select Minnesota football players have launched their own exclusive NIL Club. The initiative, dubbed the Twin Cities NIL Club, will be open to fans for a $199 fee, and features access to player created content, as well as access to select players that are integral to the program, per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.
