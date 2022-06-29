ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny discuss their best-selling novel "State of Terror"

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 7

David Barz
2d ago

I imagine it will be popular with “terrorists”. They say Hillary knows a thing or two about terrorism and getting away with murder. Actually they say she killed the Senate Sargent of Arms yesterday died suddenly just hours before he was to testify in Congress.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Privately Considering Running For President In 2024 Election: Source

Third time's the charm? Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering running for president in the upcoming 2024 election — as long as the circumstances are right. Although the former Secretary of State recently seemed to shut down rumors she'd be tossing her hat in the ring again after two failed presidential bids, calling it "disruptive" to President Joe Biden, several sources exclusively spilled news of Clinton's potential comeback to Radar.Two sources dished Clinton has spoken to influential members of the democratic party about being "ready" to campaign for office if Biden is convinced not to run for a second term. One...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Louise Penny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Secretary Of State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Team Biden appears to be waving the white flag after Roe — and infuriating Democrats

For several months now, President Joe Biden's administration knew conservatives on the Supreme Court were likely preparing to overturn federal abortion rights. Now that the court has actually done it, it’s stunning to see the administration’s impotent response. For all intents and purposes, the White House seems to be waving the white flag on federal abortion rights, offering little to no solutions to ensure the right is upheld. And many Democrats are irritated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

495K+
Followers
58K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy