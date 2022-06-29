See the average auto loan balance per capita in Nevada

(The Center Square) – New Mexico had one of the largest decreases in gross domestic product (GDP) among states in this year's first quarter. The state's GDP shrank 4.7% from January to March, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Only Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and West Virginia had larger GDP decreases.
As rental prices have increased across the Las Vegas valley, the burden has been felt the most by those who can least afford it. Lower-income renters are dealing with a major shortage of available housing. In fact, an annual report shows Nevada with the worst shortage in the nation.
DES MOINES — Iowans who want to use the state website for job search information are still unable to do so. The iowaworks.gov website remained down Friday, as it has been all week. The outage is an issue with the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, which is dealing with a...
In a recently published report by Insurify, research shows that drivers in the Silver State have received fewer traffic citations this year than drivers in any other state in America except for the folks in Michigan. You can see this report and check out the other states that ranked in the top 10 for best drivers in the U.S.A. by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/InsurifyReport2022.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From waitlists to bidding wars, the hot housing market is seeing a cooling trend after a sudden rise in interest rates. In June the Federal Reserve launched its largest increase in interest rates since the 1980′s. Interest rates are now around 6%, up from 3% a year ago.
If 2021 was a historic year for state tax reform, then what does the future hold for new business taxes or tweaks to the current tax code as Nevada voters go to the polls in November to elect a new slate of lawmakers? Those lawmakers will take office in January when the legislature reconvenes.
Wyoming’s first federal oil and gas lease sale in a year and a half generated roughly $13 million, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said late Thursday. More than $6 million in revenue will be returned to the state. The BLM received bids on about two-thirds of the 122...
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill that increases the statutory cap on the State Insurance Catastrophe Reserve Account from $5 million to $50 million. The change could save the state $3 million the first year and up to $6 million in subsequent years, according to...
(The Center Square) – About half of Washingtonians will have zero or heavily discounted out-of-pocket costs for hospital care in the state starting Friday. That reduction in cost is mandated by the state but not funded by taxpayer dollars. While lower-income people will benefit, some fear it could be the last straw for smaller rural hospitals.
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 53 cities and towns in NV. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $1,029,354 over the last 12 months.
(The Center Square) – After vetoing a tax credit approved by the Missouri legislature, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday requested a special legislative session to reduce income taxes. Parson made the announcement the day after approving the state's $47.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023. The state's surplus...
Organizers of a petition drive seeking to raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 per hour say they have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue on the November ballot. Raise the Wage Nebraska said in a news release Friday it has collected more than 130,000 signatures across the state a week before the July 7 deadline for submitting names to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the scheduled increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents...
It doesn't have to be this way. That's the message five Northwest Indiana Democratic lawmakers shared Friday as Hoosier motorists began paying a record 80.5 cents in taxes on every gallon of gasoline purchased in July, including 62.1 cents per gallon in state taxes. "Frankly, it is tragic that leadership...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kathleen Wardrip, 75, is like many Phoenix-area renters, struggling to find an affordable place to live. “It’s been very frustrating, to the point where you want to cry and pull your hair out,” said Wardrip. “I don’t know where to go.”
Comments / 0