See the average auto loan balance per capita in Nevada

In a recently published report by Insurify, research shows that drivers in the Silver State have received fewer traffic citations this year than drivers in any other state in America except for the folks in Michigan. You can see this report and check out the other states that ranked in the top 10 for best drivers in the U.S.A. by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/InsurifyReport2022.

NEVADA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO