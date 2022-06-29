Oklahoma has the #6 highest auto loan balance per capita nationwide

The Arizona State Legislature voted last week to place a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot in November. The amendment, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-17) and Sen. Vince Leach (R-11), would consolidate the property tax provisions within the Arizona Constitution into a single provision, as well as allowing the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. This includes property tax exemptions for certain individuals, such as widows and widowers, those with disabilities, and disabled veterans, as well as for property used for trade, business or agriculture.

