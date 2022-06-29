Foodie in Beach Paper

2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO