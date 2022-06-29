ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Activists push for end to Title 42, provide assistance after deadliest human smuggling attempt in U.S. history

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — The migrants found in a semi-truck trailer on Monday afternoon, like many, came to the U.S. for a chance at a better life. For the sixteen survivors, one non-profit group is prepared to help them seek asylum once they recover from their injuries. After more...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Dangers Faced by Illegal Migrants are Caused by Immigration Restrictions

The recent tragic deaths of some 50 undocumented migrants in a truck in Texas highlight the perils of illegal migration. Republicans such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have rushed to blame President Biden's "open border policies." The truth is the exact opposite. Most of the dangers of illegal migration arise precisely because it is illegal. If the US actually had an "open border" policy, these 50 people would almost certainly be alive today. They would not have had to rely on shady smugglers to secretly cross into the United States. They could have just done so openly, using conventional modes of transportation.
IMMIGRATION
Slate

The Biden Administration Is to Blame for the Horrific Deaths of 51 Migrants in Texas

In his classic 2015 book The Land of Open Graves, Jason De León shows that “the terrible things that [the] mass of migrating people experience are neither random nor senseless, but rather part of a strategic federal plan … that … simultaneously uses and hides behind the viciousness of the Sonoran Desert.” De León does this by demonstrating how the U.S. policy of immigration deterrence has moved people to attempt more and more dangerous crossings, thereby promoting mass death. This reality could not have been any clearer than it was in the horrifying discovery on Monday of dozens of dead bodies of migrant men and women found in an abandoned semi truck in San Antonio in 100-degree heat. The truth is that the cruelty of our immigration system caused these deaths as much as the smugglers involved—of whom two are apparently in custody. That is to say, Americans of every political stripe are responsible for the deaths of the 51 men and women who asphyxiated to death while suffering from unbearable heat, along with many more similar deaths.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Smugglers and shelters -- San Antonio, hub city for US immigration

Dozens of migrants wait in line outside a shelter in San Antonio, most of them young men but also women and children, hoping for a hot meal and a roof over their head. One of those waiting outside the shelter after putting up with hours in the rain is Edwin Sanchez, 42, a Venezuelan who left home on May 12 and has been in San Antonio for five days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
borderreport.com

Governor commits $564 million to border security citing Biden ‘inaction’ on immigration

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation committing more than half a billion dollars to border security. The bulk of the spending ($335 million out of the $564 million) is earmarked for border fence construction and technology improvements. Local news media reported that equates to installing motion sensors, infrared cameras, and aerial drones – a “virtual fence” – because the federal government owns most of the land adjacent to the border and most of it is already walled.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The 150 mile death journey in 103 degree heat that killed 50 migrants: Semi-truck started in city of Laredo and ended in San Antonio when it suffered 'mechanical problems' and migrants 'started falling out the back to their deaths'

Police believe that 50 migrants died after they were loaded into a semi-truck and driven 150 miles from the southern border in sweltering Texas heat before the vehicle suffered mechanical problems. Officials believe the migrants were loaded into the truck in Laredo on Monday and then abandoned on the outskirts...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Seeking Asylum#Mexico#Raices#Raicestexas
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Border Patrol to install aerial surveillance in Arizona

(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is installing aerial border surveillance through their Program Management Office Directorate. To the unacquainted, the “22-Meter Persistent Ground Surveillance System Aerostat” is better known as a high-tech blimp. The aerostat is filled with helium and can fly up to 3,000 feet in the air in order to provide low-altitude surveillance through cameras. Using night vision technology, CBP says it will be operational 24 hours a day.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden deploying more US troops, warships, fighter jets to Europe

President Joe Biden committed on Wednesday to bolster the U.S. military presence in Europe by adding more troops, fighter jets and warships, and setting up permanent headquarters for units already in Europe. Speaking at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, Biden said the U.S. will establish new permanent...
MILITARY
Vice

Pirates Are Holding Up Mexico’s Oil Rigs at Gunpoint

Ten pirates dressed in military attire and armed with assault weapons held up a Mexican government-owned oil platform in the southern state of Campeche on June 14. During the heist, the pirates kidnapped a group of six workers on the platform for more than three hours, and forced some of them to help carry the stolen goods to their waiting boat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court's 'Remain in Mexico' ruling puts immigration policy in the hands of voters – as long as elected presidents follow the rules

In the very last decision of its latest term, the Supreme Court released a major ruling that not only clears a barrier to ending a signature policy of the Trump administration but also signals that the future of immigration policy is in the hands of the electorate. In Biden v. Texas, the Supreme Court rejected an effort to prevent the current president’s rollback of a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers arriving at the U.S. southern land border to be returned to Mexico while their claims were being processed. The 5-4 decision means that the case will be returned to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Week

The dangerous journeys of undocumented migrants

At least 51 undocumented migrants are dead after being found in a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio on Monday. Republicans are blaming President Biden over his "open border policies," while Democrats called attention to "the plight of migrants seeking refuge." Here's everything you need to know:. What happened in Texas?. An...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy