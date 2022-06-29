WIVK Knoxville Morning Hosts Tony Randall and Kris Rochester Exit.

Margaret Keane, the painter whose life story inspired the Tim Burton movie Big Eyes, has passed away at the age of 94. The news of Keane's passing was confirmed by her daughter, Jane Swigert, who said that the cause of death was heart failure. Keane passed away on Sunday, June 26th, in her Napa, California home. Keane's paintings developed commercial success and a legion of fans for portraying an array of subjects, traditionally children and animals, with oversized and sad eyes. Her work was also the subject of one of the most infamous cases of art fraud in the past century, after her second husband, Walter Keane, initially took credit for her work.
