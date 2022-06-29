ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIVK Knoxville Morning Hosts Tony Randall and Kris Rochester Exit.

Cover picture for the articleThe “Tony & Kris” morning show exits Cumulus Media country WIVK Knoxville (107.7). Tony Randall and Kris Rochester joined the station in July 2017 as the fourth-ever morning show in station...

Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Wishes Husband Tim Busfield Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie took time out of her day to wish her husband Tim Busfield a very happy birthday. The actress and Busfield, who is both an actor and director, have been married since 2013. While classic TV fans know her from playing Laura Ingalls, others will remember him from Thirtysomething and The West Wing. Yes, he also played a significant role in the Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams. Let’s take a look and see what Gilbert is saying to her husband.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Special’ Moment With Ann B. Davis

On September 26, 1969, the first episode of the classic TV series The Brady Bunch aired, marking the beginning of what would become one of the most iconic television shows of all time. The sitcom followed the blended Brady family, consisting of Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol Brady (Florence Henderson) and their six children, who live in a Los Angeles suburb with their live-in housekeeper, Alice Nelson (Ann B. Davis).
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’: How Michael Landon Tried to Outdo Burt Reynolds on the Classic Series

Let’s spin that 1970s way back machine to that time Michael Landon, the Little House on the Prairie star, tried to be the sexiest man on your screen. Yes, Pa Ingalls, who always had the best hair around Hollywood, wanted to outdo Burt Reynolds. And for those of you who are new to the classic TV scene, it’s the Burt Reynolds, post-Quinn Asper-Gunsmoke, post-Dan August, but pre-Smokey and the Bandit.
ComicBook

Margaret Keane, Painter Who Inspired Tim Burton's Big Eyes Movie, Dies at 94

Margaret Keane, the painter whose life story inspired the Tim Burton movie Big Eyes, has passed away at the age of 94. The news of Keane's passing was confirmed by her daughter, Jane Swigert, who said that the cause of death was heart failure. Keane passed away on Sunday, June 26th, in her Napa, California home. Keane's paintings developed commercial success and a legion of fans for portraying an array of subjects, traditionally children and animals, with oversized and sad eyes. Her work was also the subject of one of the most infamous cases of art fraud in the past century, after her second husband, Walter Keane, initially took credit for her work.
NAPA, CA

