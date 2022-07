An 18-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks. As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder-for-hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel members.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO