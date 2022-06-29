ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Search for American Revolution sites

By Ralph Mancini rmancini@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal historian Keith Gourdin informed the Moncks Corner Town Council of an initiative to seek out about 20 unrecognized American Revolution action sites in the surrounding area at the governing body’s June 21 meeting at the Municipal Complex. The undertaking, according to the Pineville resident, coincides with the...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Letters: Mount Pleasant recreation complex is unneeded

Someone in Mount Pleasant government believes that what is most needed in the town is a massive sports and recreation complex, and that the residents should vote to pay additional taxes for this boondoggle. Mount Pleasant does not need this park, where acres of trees and woods have already been...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Patriots Point prepares for July 4th celebration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point officials hope rain won’t stop their Independence Day celebration. Celebrating 246 years of American patriotism and heroism at Patriots Point. “We are very excited to have our Fourth of July Fireworks Blast back here at Patriots Point,” Patriots Point public information officer Mayci Rechner said. “Our main event […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Lowcountry under Flood Advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties are under a Flood Advisory Friday night. The advisory goes until midnight. The National Weather Service says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Meanwhile, the Charleston Police Department says officers will be monitoring areas prone...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Pineville, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Concerns continue to brew over Weaver’s master’s degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is technically not qualified to hold the state’s top education office. She needs a master’s degree, which she says she will complete by election time, but teachers around the state are baffled by the speed in which she is able to obtain the academic achievement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION Notice is hereby given that by the adoption of a resolution dated June 28, 2022, the Commissioners of Public Works of the Town of Mount Pleasant d/b/a Mount Pleasant Waterworks have authorized the formation of a joint resource recovery system to be created by the Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston d/b/a Charleston Water System, the Commissioners of Public Works of the Town of Mount Pleasant d/b/a Mount Pleasant Waterworks, and the North Charleston Sewer District. The joint authority sewer system is to be created pursuant to the Joint Authority Water and Sewer Systems Act, Title 6, Chapter 25 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended (the "Act") to undertake a joint regional resource recovery facility project operated for the purposes set forth in the Act. This notice is required by Section 6-25-40 of the Act and precedes the filing of an application with the South Carolina Secretary of State for a corporate certificate designating the system as a public body and as a body corporate and politic under the provisions of the Act. AD# 2010301.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Gilmore
WCBD Count on 2

Melvin takes over as leader at SC Ports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Melvin began her new role as leader of the South Carolina Ports Authority on Friday. Melvin takes over as the SC Ports’ new president and CEO just weeks after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired in June. Leaders with the port said Melvin has served in a variety of roles over […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Charleston waterparks expand hours as newly hired lifeguards save the day

Charleston County Parks and Recreation has hired more lifeguards and will open Splash Island waterpark on Sundays and has opened the Lazy River attraction at its Splash Zone in time for the long July 4 holiday weekend. "Due to increased lifeguard staffing, we are making several modifications to our operations...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#The 250th Celebration#Council
The Post and Courier

North Charleston office building sells for nearly $17M

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. North Rhett Executive Center sold for $11.2M in 2021. A North Charleston office building with mainly Defense Department...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Groundbreaking for Chavis Wellness Center

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Chavis Wellness Center was held Tuesday morning, June 28. This project started under the Pasley Administration and culminated under the current Cooks administration. Dr. Cooks promised her predecessor that she would follow through on the completion of the center. The center will be located...
HEMINGWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 6 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

On SC's Sullivan's Island: 1 buyer, 2 properties, nearly $11M

The $5.1 million sale of a Sullivan's Island home earlier this year didn't set a record on its own, but the buyers established a unique high watermark for the pricey seaside enclave when they snapped up a neighboring oceanfront lot. The two side-by-side purchases at 1773 Atlantic Ave. totaled $10.875...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston area hospitals under regulatory scrutiny

Charleston’s Roper Hospital has been found to not comply with federal standards for infection control and sterilization of surgical instruments and how the hospital monitors compliance with both, according to media reports. The sterilization offenses aren’t the worst of its kind and shouldn’t discredit the facility, Roper St. Francis Healthcare CEO Jeffrey P. DiLisi said, and measures are being taken to fix the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy