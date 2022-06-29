Search for American Revolution sites

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION Notice is hereby given that by the adoption of a resolution dated June 28, 2022, the Commissioners of Public Works of the Town of Mount Pleasant d/b/a Mount Pleasant Waterworks have authorized the formation of a joint resource recovery system to be created by the Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston d/b/a Charleston Water System, the Commissioners of Public Works of the Town of Mount Pleasant d/b/a Mount Pleasant Waterworks, and the North Charleston Sewer District. The joint authority sewer system is to be created pursuant to the Joint Authority Water and Sewer Systems Act, Title 6, Chapter 25 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended (the "Act") to undertake a joint regional resource recovery facility project operated for the purposes set forth in the Act. This notice is required by Section 6-25-40 of the Act and precedes the filing of an application with the South Carolina Secretary of State for a corporate certificate designating the system as a public body and as a body corporate and politic under the provisions of the Act. AD# 2010301.

