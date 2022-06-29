ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Westfield Police Blotter, Here’s What’s Happening in Town

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WESTFIELD, NJ – It’s been a busy week for police in Westfield, New Jersey...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ahherald.com

Middletown Police Investigate School Burglaries

Middletown, NJ – Middletown Twp. Police Chief R. Craig Weber announced that the Police Department is currently investigating burglaries that have occurred in three of the Middletown Twp. public schools over the last four days. The first burglary occurred on June 27th at approximately 10:50pm. at Fairview Elementary School,...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Westfield, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Mass Casualty Newark Shooting: What We Know

Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark. The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said. All victims were in stable condition...
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GSP IMPAIRED DRIVER

New Jersey State Police have an impaired driver who was operating a silver ford pickup pulled over at mile marker 82.5 on the Garden State Parkway. Driver is being taken to Toms River Police Department. Please don’t drink and drive this holiday weekend.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westfield Police Blotter#Worx#Westfield Municipal Court#Green Briar Court#Mercedes Benz Gls
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A police motorcycle purportedly crashed on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road n Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center. An unconfirmed report said...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Fentanyl Trafficking Network Dismantled In Pre-Dawn NJ Bust: Prosecutor

A fentanyl trafficking network was dismantled by authorities who seized nearly a quarter-pound of the highly-lethal drug, two handguns and several thousand dollars in suspected drug money, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced. The three-month investigation concluded before dawn on June 20 with the execution of search warrants across Phillipsburg,...
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy