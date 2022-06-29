Lakers may try to acquire Blake Griffin

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of needs this offseason, and one is reliable frontcourt depth. They need young, productive 3-and-D wings, as well as big man depth, especially at the center position.

Many agree Anthony Davis shouldn’t be playing the majority of his minutes at the 5 and that L.A. needs at least one true center on the roster who can defend and ideally stretch the floor by hitting 3-pointers.

Reportedly, the Lakers may try to take care of that need by signing Blake Griffin.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Big man Blake Griffin could be an option for the Lakers this offseason, according to one Eastern Conference executive. “‘There will be a number of teams that look at him,’ the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. ‘Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.'”

Griffin would be a curious choice for a Lakers team that needs to get younger and improve its outside shooting.

He isn’t the player he was several years ago for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he reinvented himself last season as a 3-point shooter when he made his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, this season, he shot just 26.2% from downtown and 42.5% overall from the field.