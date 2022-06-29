ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers may try to acquire Blake Griffin

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3gAZ_0gPYUr2X00

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of needs this offseason, and one is reliable frontcourt depth. They need young, productive 3-and-D wings, as well as big man depth, especially at the center position.

Many agree Anthony Davis shouldn’t be playing the majority of his minutes at the 5 and that L.A. needs at least one true center on the roster who can defend and ideally stretch the floor by hitting 3-pointers.

Reportedly, the Lakers may try to take care of that need by signing Blake Griffin.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Big man Blake Griffin could be an option for the Lakers this offseason, according to one Eastern Conference executive.

“‘There will be a number of teams that look at him,’ the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. ‘Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.'”

Griffin would be a curious choice for a Lakers team that needs to get younger and improve its outside shooting.

He isn’t the player he was several years ago for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he reinvented himself last season as a 3-point shooter when he made his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, this season, he shot just 26.2% from downtown and 42.5% overall from the field.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Blake Griffin
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, when any star is seeking a change of scenery in the modern NBA, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the chat. Admittedly, Kyrie Irving is more likely to find his way to Los Angeles. But, the Lakers can’t be totally ruled out […] The post The perfect trade Lakers must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Via Lakers Daily#Eastern Conference#The Los Angeles Clippers
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy