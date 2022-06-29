ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi receives Communion during papal mass at the Vatican

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attended morning mass at the Vatican on Wednesday, marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul in a papal service officiated by Pope Francis. Pelosi was seated in the VIP section of St. Peter's Basilica and received communion along with other congregants, The Associated Press reports, citing two witnesses at the mass.

The conservative archbishop in Pelosi's hometown of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, took the unusually aggressive step of announcing in May saying Pelosi could not receive the Eucharist in the archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights. President Biden, another active Catholic who supports abortion rights, said Pope Francis told him last fall to continue receiving communion. Both can receive the Eucharist in the Washington archdiocese. Francis has described the sacrament as "not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak."

The pope did not administer communion during the mass, but he met with Pelosi before the mass and gave her a blessing, AP reports. "We had the pleasure of attending mass this morning with His Holiness and many, many, many leaders of the church," Pelosi said at the Sant'Egidio Community charity in Rome. "In the spirit of St. Francis, which is the name of His Holiness and my city of San Francisco, I thank you for preaching the Gospel, sometimes using words."

MC
3d ago

WTH! I thought she was being denied communion, because of her stance on murdering innocent babies, in the womb. How dare she make a mockery of the Holy Eucharist!

51
Last Man Standing
2d ago

The hypocrisy is astounding. How can anyone take the Catholic Church seriously when they pander to those with power. Kind of sounds like the “church” Martian Luther took issue with. Oh wait! It is that church.

28
Dane Campbell
2d ago

Jesus, whose body and blood she is consuming, was known by God, angels, shepherds, wise men, and His parents while still in the womb - and yet she still would be OK with killing Him because she knows better than all of them as to when life has value.

16
