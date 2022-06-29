ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

USFL championship staff picks: Stars and Stallions battle for USFL crown this weekend

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 USFL Championship is upon us, and the final matchup of the year will feature one team that was the favorite all season, and another that rode a late surge all the way to the "Spring League Super Bowl." It's the Philadelphia Stars vs. the Birmingham Stallions. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Louisiana Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Football
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Spring Township, PA
Dallas, TX
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Canton, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Changes Course With The Sixers

James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season and as many noted, he was a shell of his former self. Having come off of a quad injury, there was suspicion that Harden was simply not feeling like himself and that he needed an extra summer to get himself right. Of course, the prospect of a fully healthy Harden should be music to the ears of Sixers fans, but there are no guarantees that he will be at his previous MVP levels.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Texas A&M staffer caught on video talking about boosters paying recruits

Jimbo Fisher was irate when Nick Saban publicly accused Texas A&M of paying recruits, but a new piece of evidence seems to support Saban’s claim. A video surfaced on social media this week that appeared to show a Texas A&M staffer trying to sell — literally — recruits on playing for the Aggies. While showing the prospective players around Kyle Field, the staffer pointed to the luxury suites and said “Y’all getting a lot of money from the people behind these suites if you decide to come play here.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys legends Daryl Johnston, Jimmy Johnson unbox Super Bowl LVII trophy in Canton for USFL championship

Daryl Johnston won three Super Bowls as a key member of the Cowboys teams of the 1990s. Now, for the man they call “Moose,” it’s championship weekend once again. Johnston, 56, has been the executive vice president of football operations for the newest incarnation of the USFL. As a way to keep costs down in the league’s first year, all eight teams played their games in Birmingham, Alabama. But when the Stars and the Stallions face off for the USFL Championship on Sunday, it will be in Canton, Ohio, on the hallowed grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Anderson
FanSided

Alabama Football: Three new commits as momentum builds

In the oddest Alabama football recruiting cycle ever, the Alabama Crimson Tide class has taken a leap forward. In recent days, Nick Saban has added four key components at positions of need for the Crimson Tide. The list of verbal commits is expected to grow more in July, with two...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Comments On Why The Saints Are Back

The New Orleans Saints barely missed last season’s playoffs with a 9-8 record. They had a 5-2 mark until Jameis Winston had an abrupt end to his campaign due to an ACL injury. After that, the team lost five straight games. They won four of their last five games...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Bengals#Rams#American Football#The Birmingham Stallions#The New Jersey Generals#The New Orleans Breakers#Cbs Sports#Caesars
ClutchPoints

Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is in some hot water. Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/rUzif8i7qf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022 The 24-year-old […] The post Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Cowboys OC Ernie Zampese to receive inaugural Award of Excellence from Pro Football Hall of Fame

One of the architects of the Cowboys’ most recent Super Bowl victory is making his way to Canton. Ernie Zampese, the longtime offensive coach who served as coordinator in Dallas from 1994 to 1997 and then returned for a second stint with the team as a consultant, has been named a winner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural “Awards of Excellence.”
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Out of closer role

Pagan will move from the closer role to low leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Pagan had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy