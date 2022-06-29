Upcoming Hopkins County events

Born and raised in Sulphur Springs, Tedrick Timmons has set up shop at home - a candle studio, to be specific. Following the success of his business, “The Candle Studio+” in Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte, Timmons decided to open up his fourth store in Sulphur Springs. Freshly opened, The Candle Studio+ is located downtown in Standbridge Courtyard at 218 Main Street. Guests are invited to come to the studio to enjoy a candle-making experience, allowing them to pick their favorite scents while learning how to make candles on their own. The Candle Studio+ showcases their products through a variety of workshops, designed to bring the community of Sulphur Springs together for some fun, relaxation, health and wellness.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO