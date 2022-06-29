ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Upcoming Hopkins County events

ssnewstelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Movie Night - “Angry Birds 2” at Celebration Plaza - Friday, July 1 from 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Movies scheduled in July include - July 1- “Soul”, July 8, “The Mitchells vs. The Machine,”; July 15, “The Parent Trap,”; July 22, “Encanto,” and on July 29,...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

ssnewstelegram.com

Hopkins County is free

Hopkins County is free to celebrate Fourth of July weekend - fireworks included. The county is currently not under a burn ban according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Independence Day Concert in Sulphur Springs

Celebration Plaza comes to life with free music and fireworks this year Saturday, July 2. The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra performs patriotic marches and other classical hits. The evening ends with a fireworks display above the Hopkins County Courthouse. For information visit www.sulphurspringstx.org or call (903) 885-6515.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

The Candle Studio+

Born and raised in Sulphur Springs, Tedrick Timmons has set up shop at home - a candle studio, to be specific. Following the success of his business, “The Candle Studio+” in Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte, Timmons decided to open up his fourth store in Sulphur Springs. Freshly opened, The Candle Studio+ is located downtown in Standbridge Courtyard at 218 Main Street. Guests are invited to come to the studio to enjoy a candle-making experience, allowing them to pick their favorite scents while learning how to make candles on their own. The Candle Studio+ showcases their products through a variety of workshops, designed to bring the community of Sulphur Springs together for some fun, relaxation, health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Church Calendar

NOTE — If you have church news to submitted please send to don@ssnewstelegram.com. This can be any church event, charitable function, meeting, revival, vacation Bible school or cemetery homecoming in the Hopkins County area that you want to announce. EVENTS. Monday. • Christian Initiation Sessions are held Mondays at...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Men Transferred To Hopkins County Jail On Felony Probation Warrants Thursday

Two men were transferred to Hopkins County jail on felony probation warrants Thursday, June 30, 2022, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Huffman was alerted Lucas Wayne Williams was being held in Tarrant County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. Huffman traveled to Fort Worth and took custody of the 30-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 8:50 a.m. June 30, 2022, then transported him to Hopkins County jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Grace Family Church of Sulphur Springs

Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Grace Family Church of Sulphur Springs presented Heart of Hope with donations of baby supplies on Tuesday, June 28. From left to right are Co-Directors of Heart of Hope, Pat and Steve Phillips, Preacher of Grace Family Church, Mark Garrett and wife, Tia Garrett, Community Engagement Specialist of Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Stacey White, Client Advocate of Heart of Hope, Tiffany Shones, Nancy Shackelford of Heart of Hope, Jessica Claxton of Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Administrative Assistant of Heart of Hope, Karen Dodge.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

HCHD Board approves landscaping bid

The Hopkins County Hospital District held their monthly board meeting on Tuesday. The first item of the discussion was the 66,000 square foot building for D6, Inc. There is a $4,370,000 price tag on it, including $2,700,000 for equipment. It will add 31 more positions, far outpacing the original estimate. Employment rate is incredibly low in Sulphur Springs and the addition will help, but the new employees will need housing. The D6 request was approved.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Lindale, Texas Police List Everyone With Outstanding Warrants on Social Media

Throughout the month of June, the police department in Lindale, Texas has been working to lower the number of outstanding warrants that are currently active in the small East Texas town. They found a clever way of doing so which is to list the names of each person with a warrant out on their social media page in hopes that will make people do whatever needed to get off that list.
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Greenville Women Jailed After Heroin And Methamphetamine Found During Traffic Stop

2 Men Jailed On Controlled Substance-Related Warrants. Two Greenville women were jailed Thursday after heroin and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Sulphur Springs Thursday evening, according to arrest reports. Two men were also booked into Hopkins County jail over the past couple of days on controlled substance related warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
ketr.org

June 30 Newscast: Greenville approves municipal tax cut for homestead properties

In Greenville, homeowners who qualify for a residential homestead status will soon be paying lower property taxes. This week, the Greenville city council voted unanimously to lower tax rates for those homeowners by 10 percent. The residential homestead status can be claimed by all those who live in their property. The Herald Banner quotes Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South as saying that a little less than half of the roughly 9,000 single-family properties in Greenville qualify for this exemption.
GREENVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Collin County Indecency Warrant

A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on a Collin County indecency warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman and Lt. Mark Estes were dispatched to a Main Street restaurant just before noon Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to assist the US Marshals Service in taking Steven Michael Canales into custody on a Collin County warrant.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
nypressnews.com

Collin County makes national list as ‘unaffordable’ for home ownership

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Add Collin County in North Texas to the list of places where home ownership is no longer affordable. With a median home price of $403,500 and a median income of $50,681, houses in the county north of Dallas are, by and large, no longer affordable for folks who already live there, according to an analysis by personal finance website MoneyGeek.
ssnewstelegram.com

Meet Martha The Pet of the Week

Meet Martha, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Martha is a 3-month old pitty mix. She has had her first round of puppy shots and is microchipped. She is great with other dogs and young enough to learn to be around cats. She would be good with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Security Company Disputes Smith County Sherriff’s Claims In Trail Ride Shooting

We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Producing great produce

The recent hot June weather, coupled with climbing gas prices have made the produce business pretty trying. But Jo Ann Taylor at The Produce Stand, is rolling with the punches and still providing quality food for local residents. "Everybody always wants homegrown tomatoes and we have them. We also have...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

