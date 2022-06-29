ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Sheriff candidates discuss use of SRO’s, juvenile detention center idea, crime in Montgomery County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County sheriff candidates discussed the issues recently in local political forums covering the use of SROs, the proposed juvenile detention center, crime in the community and more. The candidates, with links to their profiles, are:. John Fuson, Republican, incumbent. Mike Oliver, Independent....

County jail inmates graduate training course

On Thursday, June 16, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Assistant Chief Deputy Joe Thomas and community stakeholders held a recognition and graduation ceremony for current and previous inmates of the jail who graduated from an Industrial Readiness Training program. Stakeholders included Nashville State Community College, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Montgomery...
Law Enforcement Asks For Help In Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Police ask for help identifying a man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation on Fort Campbell Boulevard Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say around 12:40 pm a white 1999 Chevy S10 that was parked behind Fly Chicken Fly was stolen. Police ask if you can identify the man in the...
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea To Lesser Charge

A Christian County woman charged in the shooting death of a Hopkinsville man on College Street in April of 2021 has accepted a plea deal in the case. Kachelle Isbell and public defender Doug Moore appeared before Christian Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self Friday afternoon where she entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter.
Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
Three man indicted by federal grand jury on firearms offenses

Three men, two from Hopkinsville and a third formerly of Christian County, have been indicted by a federal grand jury with firearms related offenses. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky’s Office, 43-year-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, illegal possession of a machine gun, and possession of an unregistered firearm, that is, a weapon made from a shotgun having a barrel length of less than 18 inches.
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
Burn ban issued for Montgomery County: No charcoal or wood grills, fireworks still OK

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for three counties, including Montgomery County, effective Thursday. TDA announced the ban via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and in support and mutual cooperation at the request of the county mayors.”
Clarksville-Montgomery County IDB Board welcomes Don Jenkins as chairman, announces 2022-23 IDB Executive Committee

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to welcome Don Jenkins as the 2022-2023 Chair of the Board of Directors. Jenkins is the Owner and President of Jenkins & Wynne Ford, Honda & Lincoln in Clarksville and has a longstanding dedication to service in the community. Jenkins previously served the IDB as vice-chair for the 2022-2023 term and chair of the 2013- 2014 term, has served on Aspire Board of Directors, and currently serves on the APSU board of trustees.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation acknowledges Blue Alert issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued several Blue Alerts to help find the suspects involved in both the Hendersonville PD officer shooting and Erin PD officer shooting. Officials were able to find the suspects involved, however, some Tennesseans expressed their frustration after receiving...
Clarksville teen drowns in the Red River

On Friday afternoon, June 24, what started out as an afternoon swim in the Red River with friends ended in tragedy for a Clarksville teenager. Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend, 19, went missing while swimming near Billy Dunlop Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Rios. After diving underwater, Townsend’s friends...
