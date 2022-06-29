ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Hikes UAE Fares as Petrol Prices Surge

By Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber Technologies Inc. raised fares in the United Arab Emirates amid a surge in gasoline prices that have outpaced increases in neighboring oil-rich states. The ride-hailing company will charge as much as 11% more for some...

