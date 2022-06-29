ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

On this July 4th, can U.S. reconcile its immigrant roots with its anti-immigrant politics? | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Within hours of the news that more than 50 migrants had died in the back of a tractor-trailer near San Antonio on Monday, the men, women and children having been baked alive in the blistering Texas heat, anti-immigrant Republicans quickly descended into blaming President Joe Biden. Not because he had anything directly to do with this disaster, this act of mass torture, this surreal tragedy; this was the work of human traffickers taking advantage of desperate people willing to risk everything for a new life in the United States. The finger-pointing also wasn’t because the president lacked compassion for those trying to circumvent restrictive border policies; quite the contrary: He had demonstrated too much. In the eyes of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , Mr. Biden is at fault because he’s too soft on the Southern border. His walls aren’t long enough, his border guards not numerous or aggressive enough, his detention facilities not overcrowded or inhumane enough, his unwillingness to treat asylum-seekers as chattel a sign of weakness instead of what it is — an act of civility and kindness.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Governor Abbott pronounced on Twitter before any bodies could be buried or, in many cases, even identified. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

On July 4th, the nation will celebrate its independence, gained 246 years ago by people who had much more in common with the San Antonio victims than with grandstanding politicians — their families rooted even further from the U.S. border than the new arrivals who died getting here. People like Greg Abbott or Donald Trump can’t bring themselves to see today’s generation of immigrants as human, let alone equivalent to the founders. They prefer to call them “illegals.”

This year, let the holiday not just be commemorated with fireworks, parades and fanfare, listening to the “Hamilton” soundtrack or the marches of John Philip Sousa, or attending backyard barbecues or spending an afternoon at the community pool. Rather, let us take a moment to recall our history as a nation of immigrants. How can we care so little about the welfare of people seeking a better life from beyond our borders, as our forebears did? How much stronger could the United States be if more people were legally admitted at the southern border? In the middle of a labor shortage, why is this not the obvious solution?

Could it be about race?

How could it not?

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” Except, of course, we don’t hold all men equal. Or women for that matter. We did not in 1776. We do not in 2022. Yes, we have outlawed slavery. We have taken steps to support equal rights for women (then rolled some back). But to exist as a person of color in this country today is to face a lower life expectancy, a greater likelihood of imprisonment or violent death, and a host of systemic obstacles to success — including a denial by conservatives that these disadvantages exist at all.

When Europeans die 5,000 miles away in Ukraine, we immediately and rightly look for ways to help protect them, to defend them, to find homes for them. Can’t we show the same compassion for those fleeing economic disaster in Mexico or Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador? They are not our enemies; although those arrested in the deadly smuggling operation, if found guilty, should be regarded as such. Let us never forget that eight of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were not born in America. Helping our fellow human beings doesn’t make us weaker, it makes us stronger — and a step closer to achieving the lofty ideals the framers had in mind.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

What Trump did to Shaye Moss and her family follows a dark American tradition

Imagine living in a country in which the head of state identifies you and a loved one by name as nefarious political operatives working against him, and instigating others to hunt you down based on a completely fabricated conspiracy story. Does this sound like this could happen in the United States in 2020? Well, it did happen when former-President Donald Trump accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, two African American women, of sabotaging the presidential election in Georgia.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Guatemala#Mexico#Commentary#Republicans#Southern
Salon

We need to talk about whiteness — and then we need to dismantle it

I was 16 years old, I was white, and I was drunk in the back of a police car. The radio squawked. But I was silent. I had spent the rainy day with a couple buddies drinking beer and that afternoon, when the car in front of me stopped at a yellow light, my car didn't, and I crashed into it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
GQMagazine

More Guns, Less Freedom: The Supreme Court Wants to Take America Back to the 18th Century

Over the course of two days this week, the Supreme Court of the United States redefined American society, and people’s power to shape it, by looking at what the Constitution says or doesn’t say about two freedoms: that of women to decide the course of their own lives, and that of those who wish take up arms in self-defense. They did it because they could. These freedoms, like others enshrined in law, have long carried certain limits and responsibilities. Yet for the high court’s ultraconservative majority, only one must yield to majority rule — the will of voters and elected representatives in the various states — and the other must be guarded zealously from this tyranny.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy