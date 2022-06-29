Law Enforcement Banging On Doors This Morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident. A short time later, police say another 911...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
Yesterday, June 30th, just before 7:00 p.m., a white male wearing a black neck gaiter type mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and drew a black pistol. He demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter. After 9 minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the offender left.
Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department started a new trend on their Facebook every week that they call, “Warrant Wednesday“. This week, HPD is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Damian J. Johnson. Police say Johnson has a warrant of arrest for strangulation, burglary, and criminal mischief. According to HPD, Johnson also […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say four catalytic converters were stolen from an Evansville car dealership. They were called to Romaine Cross Pointe Auto on East Divison Street Wednesday. Officers say four converters were taken off vehicles that were sitting in the lot. According to a...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the DEA say they executed several search warrants Wednesday morning. We first found a heavy police presence near Covert and S. Kentucky around 6:30. Our reporter on scene heard several loud bangs in the area. Police were also on scene at home near Sweetser...
Officials with several law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were at multiple locations in the Evansville area on Wednesday morning making arrests in connection to a large meth and cocaine trafficking investigation. DEA officials tell us that eight search warrants were executed in the Evansville area on...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
INDIANAPOLIS — A “habitual armed felon” from Indianapolis was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to court documents, 36-year-old Rodney Allen...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of refusing to turn himself in, a wanted Owensboro man has finally been arrested, police say. Jesse King, 38, was booked shortly after midnight Tuesday for his alleged crimes. Owensboro Police revealed during the previous week that they were looking for King after they say he was involved […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Indiana House Bill takes effect that allows Level 6 felons to once again be sent to state correctional facilities, rather than be housed in county jails. Vanderburgh County officials hope the change will take away the pressure and overcrowding. People enter the Vanderburgh...
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to a stolen trailer. Authorities say the trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer is a Gator Made 20 Lowboy and is about 20...
