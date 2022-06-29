Local University Receives Grant To Study Alzheimer’s Disease

A Rockport man was arrested for taking part in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Breach. Paul Kovacik is facing several charges including, entering and remaining in a restricted building. Police say they found Kovacik’s phone to have footage of him entering the building and walking around filming during the...
Evansville Police made a visit to a home on the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue Tuesday morning. A woman called to report a toddler outside in a dirty diaper without any adults around. Officers say when they arrived, the front door was open and they could smell urine and feces.
A wanted Owensboro man was arrested around midnight Tuesday morning. 38 Jesse King was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance a week ago. King called police to admit to the crash, but refused to turn himself in. Officials say they went on social media to get the word out...
The Evansville Otters will celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the movie “A League of Their Own” Saturday at Bosse Field. Director Penny Marshall was inspired to make the movie after watching a documentary about the “All American Girls Professional Baseball League”. Big stars like Tom...
Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
A Henderson man was arrested in Union County after a police chase. Deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen nearly two weeks ago. When they tried stopping the driver Paul Madden, he took off reaching a top speed of 100 mph. Deputies say Madden eventually stopped after hitting a...
