Evansville, IN

Local University Receives Grant To Study Alzheimer’s Disease

By Amy Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana University School of Medicine at Evansville is the recipient of a...

Southern Indiana Man Arrested For Connection With 2021 Riot

A Rockport man was arrested for taking part in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Breach. Paul Kovacik is facing several charges including, entering and remaining in a restricted building. Police say they found Kovacik’s phone to have footage of him entering the building and walking around filming during the...
ROCKPORT, IN
Toddler found Wandering Three People arrested For Neglect

Evansville Police made a visit to a home on the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue Tuesday morning. A woman called to report a toddler outside in a dirty diaper without any adults around. Officers say when they arrived, the front door was open and they could smell urine and feces.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested

A wanted Owensboro man was arrested around midnight Tuesday morning. 38 Jesse King was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance a week ago. King called police to admit to the crash, but refused to turn himself in. Officials say they went on social media to get the word out...
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Felon On The Lam After Deputies Tried Serving Warrant

Vanderburgh County deputies are looking for a man on whom they tried to serve a warrant last night. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells WIKY News deputies tried to serve a felony domestic battery warrant on 45 year old Eric Williams. He was located in a yard in the 9500 block of...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Suspect Driving At High Rate Of Speed Hits Police Car

A Henderson man was arrested in Union County after a police chase. Deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen nearly two weeks ago. When they tried stopping the driver Paul Madden, he took off reaching a top speed of 100 mph. Deputies say Madden eventually stopped after hitting a...
HENDERSON, KY

