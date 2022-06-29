Gas prices won’t stop 4th of July weekend travel from being a record breaker, AAA says. Here are the best times to travel

Despite the spike in gas prices, AAA is predicting record motor vehicle travel this holiday weekend. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Even with gas teetering at around $5 a gallon, AAA predicts this July Fourth weekend will be a record-breaker for travel by car.

AAA’s annual Independence Day Travel Forecast shows that 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, which is Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. That’s an increase of 3.7% over last year.

Out of that total number of people traveling, 42 million people are expected to drive, which is a 1.1 percent over 2021 which saw 41.8 million drive to their holiday destinations. That figure also represents 88% of the travel forecast this weekend.

This all comes even as gas prices are up nearly 50% over last summer. On Thursday, the average price for gas in the Lehigh Valley was $4.89 a gallon, according to AAA.

Tips from AAA

Get your car ready: They expect to respond to more than 446,000 calls for roadside assistance over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Make sure to get a full vehicle inspection ahead of any long trip but especially for components like a vehicle’s battery and engine. Bring with you a well-stocked emergency kit, just in case.

Beat the rush. Get out on the road before the crush of travel. Based on AAA booking data, Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4) with Monday, July 4 being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.

Daily worst and best times to travel

Speaking of beating the rush, here’s how you can navigate around the crush of travel this weekend.

Thursday: Worst, between 2 and 8 p.m.; best is 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Worst, between 2 and 8 p.m.; best is 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Friday : Worst, between noon and 9 p.m.; best is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

: Worst, between noon and 9 p.m.; best is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Saturday: Worst is between 2 and 4 p.m.; best is before noon and after 7 p.m.

Worst is between 2 and 4 p.m.; best is before noon and after 7 p.m. Sunday: Low congestion expected all day

Low congestion expected all day Monday: Low congestion expected all day