ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices won’t stop 4th of July weekend travel from being a record breaker, AAA says. Here are the best times to travel

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEier_0gPYCpm900
Despite the spike in gas prices, AAA is predicting record motor vehicle travel this holiday weekend. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Even with gas teetering at around $5 a gallon, AAA predicts this July Fourth weekend will be a record-breaker for travel by car.

AAA’s annual Independence Day Travel Forecast shows that 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, which is Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. That’s an increase of 3.7% over last year.

Out of that total number of people traveling, 42 million people are expected to drive, which is a 1.1 percent over 2021 which saw 41.8 million drive to their holiday destinations. That figure also represents 88% of the travel forecast this weekend.

This all comes even as gas prices are up nearly 50% over last summer. On Thursday, the average price for gas in the Lehigh Valley was $4.89 a gallon, according to AAA.

Tips from AAA

  • Get your car ready: They expect to respond to more than 446,000 calls for roadside assistance over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Make sure to get a full vehicle inspection ahead of any long trip but especially for components like a vehicle’s battery and engine. Bring with you a well-stocked emergency kit, just in case.
  • Beat the rush. Get out on the road before the crush of travel. Based on AAA booking data, Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4) with Monday, July 4 being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.

Daily worst and best times to travel

Speaking of beating the rush, here’s how you can navigate around the crush of travel this weekend.

  • Thursday: Worst, between 2 and 8 p.m.; best is 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
  • Friday : Worst, between noon and 9 p.m.; best is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: Worst is between 2 and 4 p.m.; best is before noon and after 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: Low congestion expected all day
  • Monday: Low congestion expected all day

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos

Despite the highest 4th of July gas prices on record, 42 million Americans are driving this holiday. The unprecedented number of airline cancelations and delays is causing travelers to choose to drive and fly. Delta, American Airlines and United are all trimming their schedules even further to accommodate staffing shortages, despite passenger levels hitting post-pandemic highs.July 1, 2022.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#4th Of July#July Fourth#Independence Day#Aaa
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Boston

FAA predicts storms may impact holiday weekend air travel

BOSTON - Logan Airport was bustling with travelers Thursday, and many of them were ready to do a lot of waiting around. "I'm hoping nothing happens on my short trip back," said Nancy Joseph, catching a flight from Boston to Washington, DC.Also hoping for a smooth trip home, off-duty JetBlue pilot Burnell Age. "There's just not enough people who are qualified," Age said. "So this is probably going to be a pretty rough summer, pretty rough winter. It's probably going to take a year or two to get straight."Predictions have numbers of air travelers up significantly over last year during...
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

Fill ’er up? RVing going strong among inflation-weary summer travelers

Many vacationers prefer an RV over the rising costs of airfare and hotels, despite the record-high gas prices of late. After two grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are ready to hit the road again, escaping for summer vacations. Experts warn the Fourth of July holiday weekend will likely be the busiest travel weekend of the year so far, despite record-high gas prices.
WEATHER
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy