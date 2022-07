Recruiting additional physicians to Texas County Memorial Hospital is a top priority at the county hospital, board members heard at their monthly meeting last Tuesday. “Healthcare services in rural America are a very valuable resource, and we should not take them for granted,” Chris Strickland, chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “Without our physicians, we would not be able to provide healthcare to Texas County and the surrounding areas.”

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO