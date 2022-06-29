Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO