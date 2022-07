From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • June 30, 2022. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and their public safety partners are stepping up efforts to keep Minnesota’s waterways safe July 2-4. The increased focus on boating under the influence is part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign that highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol and calls attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO