ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ice Nine Kills announce upgraded venues for UK tour

Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, fans get ready, Ice Nine Kills have upgraded three UK dates and added an extra show due to incredible demand. So, if you didn’t get tickets the first time, make sure to grab them while you...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tonight’s Glasgow gig due to illness

On their current live jaunt through the UK and Europe (read our Barcelona review here), the Red Hot Chili Peppers have unfortunately had to postpone tonight's gig in Glasgow. Due to illness, the Los Angeles funk-rock legends won't be able to make the Bellahouston Park gig on July 1, with a short statement from the band confirming that, "We are working on ways to reschedule."
MUSIC
Kerrang

Live review: Converge & Chelsea Wolfe, London Alexandra Palace Theatre

As daylight fades over the capital, there is a visible distinction between punters trawling up the hill to Alexandra Palace either for Lorde in the main hall, or Converge and Chelsea Wolfe playing together in the venue’s restored theatre. It’s a simple choice, really: rainbow face paint or dark T-shirts? Solar Power or Bloodmoon?
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ada Hegerberg is back! Norway star ended her five-year boycott just in time for the Euros having overcome 21 months of injury hell to help Lyon to European glory... and there will be absolutely no 'twerking' if they win

Ada Hegerberg is already the comeback queen of this summer's European Championship before a ball has even been kicked. The striker returned to the Norway team in March after ending a five-year exile in protest at the national federation's treatment of the women's game and, as one of the world's best players, will shoulder the high expectations of her country during the tournament.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

daine launches new chapter with dreamy single Sleepwalking

Daine is wasting no time following the release of her debut project Quantum Jumping in May; the Aussie emo-pop artist has already shared new music. Entitled Sleepwalking, her dreamy new single was inspired by the shoegaze genre and continues daine's genre-pushing style. Lyrically, too, it has a different feel ('You feel things you can't escape / But I think I’m alright on my own'), given that Quantum Jumping featured songs that were written when she was around 15 or 16. “I have such a bad relationship with this, honestly,” daine recently told Kerrang! of that material. “I was angsty and I’d just had my first break up. It’s kind of cringe to think back on it now, but at the time, it felt so huge.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Nine Kills#Glasgow#Three Uk#Rock City#Bristol O2 Academy#London O2 Forum
Kerrang

Cali rockers Grumpster release new video for Vicious

With a name like Grumpster, you’re bound to get our attention. This fast-rising trio recently reeled out their debut album Fever Dream via Pure Noise. With the aid of Chris Barker of Anti-Flag, the band pulled together an impactful record that interweaves the East Bay’s punk style into Grumpster’s dynamic garage rock imprint.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Joey Valence & Brae drop rowdy new single startafight

Joey Valence & Brae have unleashed a brand-new single. Following 2021 debut Crank It Up, the rising duo – real names Joey Valence and Braedan Lugue – have just dropped their rowdy new effort, startafight, which sees them channeling a mixture of Beastie Boys and The Prodigy to great effect.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism

Praise Armageddonism opens and closes with readings from The Book Of Revelation, but the songs in between aren’t really about the end of the world. Instead, Blood Command’s fourth album deals with the kind of emotions and personal situations which just feel like the end of the world. Appropriately enough, its long gestation has involved no shortage of such tribulations.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy