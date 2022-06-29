Ice Nine Kills announce upgraded venues for UK tour

Daine is wasting no time following the release of her debut project Quantum Jumping in May; the Aussie emo-pop artist has already shared new music. Entitled Sleepwalking, her dreamy new single was inspired by the shoegaze genre and continues daine's genre-pushing style. Lyrically, too, it has a different feel ('You feel things you can't escape / But I think I’m alright on my own'), given that Quantum Jumping featured songs that were written when she was around 15 or 16. “I have such a bad relationship with this, honestly,” daine recently told Kerrang! of that material. “I was angsty and I’d just had my first break up. It’s kind of cringe to think back on it now, but at the time, it felt so huge.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO