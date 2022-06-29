ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

See the average auto loan balance per capita in Wyoming

By Stacker
Douglas Budget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the average auto loan balances of people...

www.douglas-budget.com

Douglas Budget

S&P has positive outlook for Wyoming’s bond ratings

Outlook for UW bond rating bumped up to AA-/Stable. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier announced Thursday that three separate ratings issued by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) signals good news for the State’s immediate future. Two of the ratings, one tied to the State’s “General Obligation” bond rating and...
WYOMING STATE
northfortynews

338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming

Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...] This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
COLORADO STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Oil and Gas Leases Net More Than $13M for Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, today the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office conducted a lease sale offering 122 parcels totaling 119,493 acres. The total number of 81 parcels were sold for a total of $13,021,696. The parcels offered for sale reflect...
WYOMING STATE
shortgo.co

Wyoming Natural Diversity Database Releases New Thistle Field Guide

The Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) at the University of Wyoming has released a new field guide on Wyoming thistles, designed to assist those who work or recreate outdoors in identifying native and nonnative thistles. Titled “Wyoming Thistle Field Guide” and published in partnership with UW Extension, the pocket-sized guide...
WYOMING STATE
bcdemocratonline.com

CO residents scramble to get State Silver Bank Rolls

COLORADO – Once Colorado residents got wind that Colorado State Bank Rolls filled with Silver Walking Liberties dating back to the early 1900’s were being handed over, there was a mad dash to get them. That’s because they are the only Bank Rolls known to exist with the exclusive State Restricted Design.
COLORADO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Proudly Produces Electric Car Fuel

Electric cars are being pushed on the public as the next great thing. Some agree. Some don't. Wyoming doesn't care. Wyoming is in the job of providing fuel for the rest of the nation. We have coal, gas, and oil, Even uranium and rare earth minerals. Every day Wyoming mines...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming U.S. Attorney Murray steps down

Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray is stepping down from the position he’s held since last year after 27 years working for the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a prepared statement from his office. “It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of this great nation,”...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Legal action against abortion ban likely to come after move to certify trigger law

Any legal action on the part of Wellspring Health Access against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban would likely come when the state moves to certify the law, a spokesperson from the organization said. The nonprofit organization was set to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer. It would have...
KIFI Local News 8

National Guard activated to assist with flooding after Lingle Canal Breach

Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle.  The post National Guard activated to assist with flooding after Lingle Canal Breach appeared first on Local News 8.
LINGLE, WY
greybullstandard.com

Local women receive awards at Wyoming Pharmacy Association Convention

Local women receive awards at Wyoming Pharmacy Association Convention. Camilla Jones Hancock and Meredith Winters were recognized at the Wyoming Pharmacy Association’s annual convention this month. Both women started their careers at Basin Pharmacy. Hancock was awarded the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award. She is a second-generation pharmacist following in...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming State Fair Announced Their Grandstand Lineup for 2022

Last year's Wyoming State Fair set a record for paid attendance at the annual event. Perhaps this year's might see even more of a crowd. And if so, the Wyoming State Fair has announced their 2022 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup which may very well entice even more to flock to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex.
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials block breach in southeast Wyoming canal

LINGLE - A breach in the Interstate Canal near Lingle was blocked Friday afternoon, but according to the Goshen County Emergency Management office, flooding continued in and around the southeast Wyoming town. Two thirds of the community was under evacuation. Water was over roadways and some low-water crossings had the...
LINGLE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY

