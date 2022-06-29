See the average auto loan balance per capita in Wyoming

Outlook for UW bond rating bumped up to AA-/Stable. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier announced Thursday that three separate ratings issued by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) signals good news for the State’s immediate future. Two of the ratings, one tied to the State’s “General Obligation” bond rating and...
Water Horse Resources Secures Construction Company MasTec Advancing its proposed multi-billion-dollar project to bring new water supplies from the Green River in Utah to Colorado’s Front Range area, Water Horse Resources, LLC, has formed an [...]
This post 338 Mile Pipeline Proposed to bring Water to Northern Colorado Through Wyoming previously appeared on North Forty News.
Some of our neighbors are really going the distance for the fourth of July spirit... all the way to Wyoming, in fact.
The post Family-owned fireworks store draws customers from 3 states appeared first on Local News 8.
CHEYENNE — Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, today the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office conducted a lease sale offering 122 parcels totaling 119,493 acres. The total number of 81 parcels were sold for a total of $13,021,696. The parcels offered for sale reflect...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you travel Wyoming’s “miles and miles of miles and miles” you need an automobile, but if your current one isn’t quite cutting it, don’t expect the car buying experience to be anything like it was way back in 2020.
Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer provide medication abortions for people coming from states where the practice has been banned following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to what looks like an internal email from Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller. Roe v. Wade has been overturned....
The Wyoming Natural Diversity Database (WYNDD) at the University of Wyoming has released a new field guide on Wyoming thistles, designed to assist those who work or recreate outdoors in identifying native and nonnative thistles. Titled “Wyoming Thistle Field Guide” and published in partnership with UW Extension, the pocket-sized guide...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network said Wednesday it is running a new “Community Navigator Program” with aims to provide support traditionally under-served Wyoming small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing the Wyoming SBDC Network $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan...
Here we go again, someone is out letting the secrets flow that Wyoming is an awesome state to live in. They even went a step further and added takes on small rural towns and compiled a list of the top rural towns in Wyoming to buy real estate or retire in.
Two Republican candidates for governor stood on either side of an empty podium during the first gubernatorial debate at Worland Middle School on Thursday. The podium was marked with Gov. Mark Gordon’s name. “Governor you can answer, you’ve got 30 seconds,” the moderator and former Republican candidate for governor...
COLORADO – Once Colorado residents got wind that Colorado State Bank Rolls filled with Silver Walking Liberties dating back to the early 1900’s were being handed over, there was a mad dash to get them. That’s because they are the only Bank Rolls known to exist with the exclusive State Restricted Design.
Electric cars are being pushed on the public as the next great thing. Some agree. Some don't. Wyoming doesn't care. Wyoming is in the job of providing fuel for the rest of the nation. We have coal, gas, and oil, Even uranium and rare earth minerals. Every day Wyoming mines...
Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray is stepping down from the position he’s held since last year after 27 years working for the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a prepared statement from his office. “It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of this great nation,”...
Any legal action on the part of Wellspring Health Access against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban would likely come when the state moves to certify the law, a spokesperson from the organization said. The nonprofit organization was set to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer. It would have...
Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle.
The post National Guard activated to assist with flooding after Lingle Canal Breach appeared first on Local News 8.
Local women receive awards at Wyoming Pharmacy Association Convention. Camilla Jones Hancock and Meredith Winters were recognized at the Wyoming Pharmacy Association’s annual convention this month. Both women started their careers at Basin Pharmacy. Hancock was awarded the Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award. She is a second-generation pharmacist following in...
Last year's Wyoming State Fair set a record for paid attendance at the annual event. Perhaps this year's might see even more of a crowd. And if so, the Wyoming State Fair has announced their 2022 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup which may very well entice even more to flock to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex.
UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LINGLE - A breach in the Interstate Canal near Lingle was blocked Friday afternoon, but according to the Goshen County Emergency Management office, flooding continued in and around the southeast Wyoming town. Two thirds of the community was under evacuation. Water was over roadways and some low-water crossings had the...
Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
Comments / 0