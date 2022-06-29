ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Sansón and Me,’ ‘Master of Light’ Win Sheffield Doc/Fest

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWvWo_0gPY8yp300

Click here to read the full article.

Rodrigo Reyes’ “Sansón and Me” (Mexico/U.S.) has won best film at the Sheffield Doc/Fest (June 23-28) international competition. Supported by BBC Studios Documentary Unit, the award is Academy Award accredited.

Special mentions were given to “One Day in Ukraine” by Volodymyr Tykhyy (Ukraine-Poland) and “After the End of the World” by Nadim Mishlawi (Lebanon)

The best first feature award was won by Rosa Ruth Boesten’s “Master of Light” (U.S.-Netherlands). A special mention was given to “Julie on Line” by Mia Ma (France).

Best short film was awarded to “Fawley” by Chu-Li Shewring and Adam Gutch (U.K.). Supported by WarnerBros OneFifty, this section is Academy Award, BAFTA and BIFA accredited. A special mention was given to “Calling Cabral” by Welket Bungué (Guinea-Bissau-Portugal-Brazil)

The Tim Hetherington Award was presented to “LYRA” by Alison Millar (U.K.). The award is supported by Dogwoof. A special mention was given to “The Territory” by Alex Pritz (Brazil-Denmark-U.S.)

The Alternate Realities Award which honors the best innovative non-fiction work was presented to “The Sound Voice Project” by Hannah Conway. A special mention was given to “The Acquisitions Panel” by Rachel Briscoe.

The Youth Jury Award was presented to “Alis” by Nicolas van Hemelryck and Clare Weiskopf (Colombia-Romania-Chile). The award is supported by Warner Bros. Discovery. A special mention was given to “Four Journeys” by Louis Hothothot (Netherlands-China).

The Sheffield Doc/Fest audience award for film went to “A Bunch of Amateurs,” by Kim Hopkins, while the audience award for alternate realities was won by “Santa Barbara,” by Diana Markosian.

Three pitch sessions took place during the festival for selected emerging directors to pitch their non-fiction projects to panels of judges.

The Whickers Pitch, Film & TV Funding Award 2022 with a prize of £100,000 ($123,000) went to “Our Hoolocks” co-directors Chinmoy Sonowal and Ragini Nath (Liminal Picture Production, India) and the runner-up prize of £20,000 went to “Re-Evaluation” director Toby Bull (Snowstorm Productions – U.K.).

The Channel 4 First Cut Pitch was won by Ben Cheetham, securing a commission for a 60-minute film and one month of fully-paid development and mentorship with an independent producer (£5,000 development fund), to further develop the idea or one put forward by the indie, paid for by Channel 4; plus one week’s National Film and Television School training paid for by Channel 4.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

BritBox International Expands ‘Death in Paradise’ Universe With BBC, Sets Lenny Henry Series With ITV, ‘Crime,’ ‘The Cleaner’ Return

Click here to read the full article. The universe of the globally popular “Death in Paradise” series is being expanded with new show “Beyond Paradise.” The new series follows characters who have moved from sunny Saint Marie to rural Britain. Co-commissioned by BBC One and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, the six-part “Beyond Paradise,” created by Tony Jordan and Robert Thorogood, will be produced by Red Planet Pictures. Executive chair of Red Planet, Jordan, will act as showrunner and executive producer alongside Tim Key and Belinda Campbell, and Diederick Santer and Tommy Bulfin...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Debuts First Look Photos of Kate Winslet’s Na’vi Warrior: She’s a ‘Fearless Leader’

Click here to read the full article. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to reunite Kate Winslet with her “Titanic” director James Cameron, and now fans can finally see what the Oscar-winning actor looks like as a Na’vi warrior. Empire magazine debuted the first images of Winslet as Ronal, whom the actor describes as a “deeply loyal and a fearless leader.” Winslet stars in the long-awaited sequel opposite returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more. “She is strong. A warrior,” Winslet told Empire magazine about her character. “Even in the face of grave danger, and with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Adds Four to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Power Book IV: Force” Season 2 at Starz has added four new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Carmela Zumbado (“Chicago PD”), Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”), Manuel Eduardo Ramierz (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”), and Adrienne Walker (“Law &. Order: Organized Crime”) will all join the new season of the show as series regulars. “Power Book IV: Force” follows fan-favorite “Power” character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he leaves New York following the original series finale. But what was supposed to be a quick stop in Chicago quickly spirals into Tommy being pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield Doc Fest#Film Award#Documentary Film#Academy Award#Bafta
Variety

James Bond, Marvel Soundstage Owner Pinewood Group Posts Pandemic Turnover of $125 Million

Click here to read the full article. Pinewood Group, which runs Pinewood and Shepperton Studios — home to recent blockbusters including “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow” and “Cruella” — has posted a £102.9 million ($125 million) turnover for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. That’s a £6 million increase on the previous year despite the fact that for much of 2021 the COVID-19 pandemic was still having an impact via social distancing, mandatory self-isolation and lockdowns. Despite this, the U.K. has experienced a production boom since shooting started back up in July 2020 following the implementation of COVID-19 protocols. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
Variety

Cameron Diaz Comes Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie With Jamie Foxx

Click here to read the full article. Cameron Diaz is officially out of retirement. The 49-year-old actor, who stepped back from Hollywood in 2018, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy “Back in Action.” The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999’s sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s final film role before “retiring.” Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz, who can’t seem to find the words to tell the world that she’s returning to the silver screen. “I don’t know how to do this, you...
NFL
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Depeche Mode Confirm Founding Member Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Click here to read the full article. One month after Depeche Mode keyboardist and founding member Andy Fletcher’s death, the band has released a new statement on social media, confirming the cause of death. In a statement posted to the official Depeche Mode Instagram account on Monday, the band’s remaining members Martin Gore and Dave Gahan said that Fletcher died of an aortic dissection while at his home on May 26, and that his family had asked the band to share the news. “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Black Bird’ Cast Remembers Co-Star Ray Liotta at Premiere: ‘He Meant Everything to Us’

Click here to read the full article. True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.” “You can watch it and learn something about what it means to be a human being,” Egerton told...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Next James Bond Won’t Film Until 2024 or Later, ‘Nobody’s in the Running’ to Replace Daniel Craig Yet

Click here to read the full article. The wait for the next James Bond movie is going to be a long one. Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed to Deadline that production on the 26th Bond movie is at least two years away, if not longer. The wait makes sense given Broccoli and her team have to find a replacement for Daniel Craig, who finished his run as 007 with the fall 2021 release of “No Time to Die.” “Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli said when asked about Craig’s successor. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through....
MOVIES
Variety

Winona Ryder Fact Checks ‘Stranger Things’ 1980s Accuracy on Set, Scripts ‘Had to Change’

Click here to read the full article. When you’re making a show set in the 1980s and jam-packed with all things 1980s pop culture, it helps to have a 1980s icon on set. Such is the case for “Stranger Things” and Winona Ryder, who not only stars in the series as Joyce Byers but also makes sure creators Matt and Ross Duffer maintain 1980s accuracy on set. Ryder’s co-star told Harper’s Bazaar (via IndieWire) that the Duffer Brothers have often had to change scripts after Ryder fact-checked them. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale: Everything That Happened — and Who Survived

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers through the end of Season 4, Volume 2 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. The fourth and penultimate season of “Stranger Things” is filled with multiple worlds, numerous deaths and a pineapple pizza. Picking up directly after the events of Episode 7, the final two episodes — four hours in total — that make up “Stranger Things” Season 4, Vol. 2 answer many burning questions while presenting even more ahead of the final season. Here, Variety breaks down just a few of the highlights. Will’s Sexuality + Painting At the start...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Ben Savage Is Not Part of the ‘Boy Meets World’ Rewatch Podcast: ‘It’s Not His Thing’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Savage was the main character of “Boy Meets World,” the sitcom that aired as part of ABC’s “TGIF” from 1993 to 2000, but he’s not planning to rewatch the episodes with his former co-stars. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, on the show, launched “Pod Meets World,” an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, on June 27. During the first episode, “TGI-Happening,” Fishel explained why the show’s leading man isn’t part of the project. “Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy