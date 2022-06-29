ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Super Soft Chocolate Yogurt Cake

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis chocolate yogurt cake is really delicious! The combination of chocolate and yogurt makes this cake the perfect moist cake that you will love! Takes just 15 minutes to make and around 25 minutes to bake. Here...

recipesgram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Yogurt#Chocolate#Cocoa Butter#Food Drink
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

6 Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice

Is pickle juice good for you? It can be! Read on to learn about the benefits of drinking the brine. When you finish the last pickle, don’t toss that leftover juice! There are plenty of things to do with pickle juice. Drinking it has several health benefits, like pain relief and regulating blood sugar. It’s also a great substitute for sugary sports drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy